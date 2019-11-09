Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy Television Premiere: Can Chiranjeevi's Movie Get Record TRP?

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, featuring 'Megastar' Chiranjeevi in the lead, arrived in theatres on October 2, 2019, and opened to a thunderous response at the box office. It, however, failed to hold up in the following weeks and this proved to be its downfall. Now, Sye Raa is set to entertain the small-screen audience. In an exciting development, it will premiere on Gemini TV, pretty 'soon'. While the exact date has not been revealed, many feel that it might make its television debut sometime in December.

Interestingly, the Hindi version of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy will be available on Amazon Prime from December 6, 2019. The buzz is that the Telugu version too will be released around the same time. As such, if Sye Raa has its TV première before its digital release, it might end up securing a record TRP.

In case, you did not know, Sye Raa was a period-drama that revolved around the exploits of a 'forgotten' freedom fighter while highlighting the dark side of the British rule. It starred Nayanthara and 'Milky Beauty' Tamannaah as the leading ladies, which grabbed plenty of attention. Actors Sudeep, Amitabh Bachchan, Ravi Kishan, Vijay Sethupathi and Jagapathi Babu too were a part of the cast.

Interestingly, while talking about Sye Raa, Chiranjeevi had said that the Ram Charan-produced magnum opus was his 'dream project'.

"I always dreamt of doing freedom fighter role like Bhagat Singh, That dream came true with Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is one guy who made and created history, This story should be told and should be known to all Indians," (sic) Chiranjeevi had said.

Meanwhile, with Sye Raa gearing up for its TV première, Chiranjeevi is set to begin work on his film with Koratala Siva, being referred to as Chiru 152. The grapevine suggests that it has a solid message and devotional undertones.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy Worldwide Closing Box Office Collections: A Bit Disappointing!