Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy Trailer To Be Released On This Special Day?

In 2017, Tollywood star Chiranjeevi became the talk of the town for all the right reasons when Khaidi No 150 opened to a thunderous response at the box office and emerged a runaway hit.. The movie, a remake of the Tamil hit Kaththi, was directed by VV Vinayak and did full justice to the star's mass hero image. Khaidi No 150, featuring Kajal Aggarwal as the leading lady, did well at the box office despite releasing alongside Gautamiputra Satakarni and this created a great deal of buzz amongst fans.

With 2017 in the past, Chiranjeevi is currently working on the eagerly-awaited Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, one of the biggest releases of the year. The film, which went on floors in December 2017, has created a great deal of buzz amongst movie buffs and this bears testimony to Chiranjeevi's star power.

Now, here is an exciting update about Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. According to reports, the film's trailer is likely to be unveiled on Megastar's birthday (August 22, 2019). The buzz is that the team is giving it the final touches and an announcement is likely to be made soon.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, directed by Surender Reddy, features Chiranjeevi in the role of a brave freedom fighter and has Nayanthara as the female lead. Tamannaah, Amitabh Bachchan, Sudeep and Vijay Sethupathi too are a part of the cast. It might hit screens this October but this has not been confirmed yet.

Source: 123Telugu