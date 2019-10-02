Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy Twitter Review: Here Is What Fans Feel About Chiranjeevi's Movie

Chiranjeevi, last seen in the sensational hit Khaidi No 150, is back with his latest movie Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, which arrived in theatres today (October 2). The film, directed by Surender Reddy, features 'Megastar' in the role of a freedom fighter while touching on the dark side of the British rule. Sye Raa has Nayanthara and Baahubali beauty Tamannaah as the leading ladies opposite Chiranjeevi, which has grabbed plenty of attention. Actors Sudeep, Amitabh Bachchan, Niharika, Vijay Sethupathi, Ravi Kishan and Jagapathi Babu too are a part of the magnum opus.

The first shows of Sye Raa are underway, much to the delight of movie buffs. Here is the Sye Raa Twitter review.

Jo Nada @nadajoe27 #SyeRaaNarasimhaReddy this movie is an epic. Every indian should watch this... Very soon PM modi is also gonna tweet about this,,, If your an Indian go and watch this... Naga Appani @NagaAppani #SyeRaaNarasimhaReddy, what an incredible movie, what a great warrior! A movie that's phenomenally made to show the power of patriotism,A movie that left me spellbound, a movie that brilliantly showed the beginning of the end of British rule like never before!! Go see to believe! _Krißhna_ᔛᘢᘻᕢᘘᖶ_❣ @SumanthKanduku1 #SyeRaaNarasimhaReddy Once again chiru roars on theaters.. Must watch movie.. Fabulous performance of @tamannaahspeaks 😍, and @NayantharaU , vey happy to see #Anuskasheety apart of #SyeeRaa movies simple at peaks.. Boss blockbuster iccahadu roi🔥 Very intensive 🙈 Its epic 🙏💞 Vrinda Prasad @vrindaprasad #SyeRaaNarasimhaReddy getting super reports already.. can't wait to watch this unfold on screen.. all the luck and power to you #MegastarChiranjeevi sir, #MegaPowerstar #RamCharan, #Nayanthara, @tamannaahspeaks , @DirSurender , @VijaySethuOffl , #Praveen and the entire team!💪🏻 Mr.VK @varunrocks22 Hittu Bomma 🤟🏻🔥 BGM elevates every high octane scenes, Interval bang and climax makes perfect story. You can take a bow to entrance scene 🙌🏻🔥 🤙🏻#MegastarChiranjeevi #RamCharan @VijaySethuOffl @DirSurender #SyeRaaNarasimhaReddy @SrBachchan #Nayanathara

So. will you be watching Sye Raa in the coming days?

(Social media posts have not been edited)