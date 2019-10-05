Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy USA Box Office Collections: Crosses Another Milestone!

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has made a roaring start in theatres across the globe. At the USA box office, where Telugu movies enjoy a pretty strong market, the Chiranjeevi starrer did make a very good start by collecting over $.8 M from the premiere shows alone. Now, according to the latest reports, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has crossed yet another major milestone as it surpassed the $1.5 M mark with its run in the US so far.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has emerged as the fourth film of 2019 to go past the $1.5M collection mark at the USA box office. Earlier, films like F2, Maharshi and Saaho had gone past the mark. Going by the reports, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is moving ahead at a steady pace and the film is expected to continue the same momentum on the weekends as well.

The Chiranjeevi starrer would be eyeing to join the prestigious $2 M club next at the USA box office. Earlier, Venkatesh and Varun Tej starrer F2 had entered the $2M club. Considering the positive reviews, there are high chances for Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy to join the $2M club soon.

Interestingly, Chiranjeevi's previous film Khaidi No.150 was also a proud member of the $2M club. It would be great to see Chiranjeevi score back-to-back movies in the prestigious club. Moreover, fans are also waiting to know whether Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy would go on to become the top-grossing movie of Chiranjeevi's at the US box office.

It wouldn't be hard for Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy to achieve that feat, especially since the movie has the backing of positive reviews. The film is doing a stunning business in most of the release centres. Let us wait and see what is in store.