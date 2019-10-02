Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy USA Premieres Box Office Collection: Beats Saaho But Fails To Create Records
Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has made a huge release across the globe and the Chiranjeevi starrer has been released in a good number of centres in the USA as well. Telugu movies enjoy a huge market in the USA and it is common for biggies to set new records with the premieres. According to the latest reports, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has received an astounding reception at the USA premieres and has reportedly collected above $.75M so far. The USA premieres collections are expected to touch $.9M mark when the final numbers are revealed. There are chances for the film to touch $1M mark as well. Read to know further details regarding this.
Overtakes Saaho
Well, the initial reports that have come in reveal that Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has comfortably overtaken Saaho, the other biggie of the year. Reportedly, Saaho had collected around $.82M from the USA premieres.
Sye Raa Fails To Set New Records
However, it could clearly be understood that Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has failed to set any big records. At present, the non-Baahubali record for the top collections from the USA premieres is held by Agnyaathavaasi, which collected around $1.5 M. It is to be understood that Sye Raa has failed to overtake the USA premieres collections of Khaidi No. 150 as well.
The Probable Reason
War and Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy are the two big releases of the day. Hence, the release centres and the interest of the audiences might have got scattered between these two films. This might have prevented Sye Raa from creating new records.
Good Occupancy Rates
However, it is understood that Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has registered good occupancy rates for the USA premieres, which suggests the popularity of the movie. The film has opened to good reports from audiences and is expected to touch new heights at the USA box office in the days to come.