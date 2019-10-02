Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy USA Premieres Box Office Collection: Beats Saaho But Fails To Create Records

Overtakes Saaho

Well, the initial reports that have come in reveal that Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has comfortably overtaken Saaho, the other biggie of the year. Reportedly, Saaho had collected around $.82M from the USA premieres.

Sye Raa Fails To Set New Records

However, it could clearly be understood that Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has failed to set any big records. At present, the non-Baahubali record for the top collections from the USA premieres is held by Agnyaathavaasi, which collected around $1.5 M. It is to be understood that Sye Raa has failed to overtake the USA premieres collections of Khaidi No. 150 as well.

The Probable Reason

War and Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy are the two big releases of the day. Hence, the release centres and the interest of the audiences might have got scattered between these two films. This might have prevented Sye Raa from creating new records.

Good Occupancy Rates

However, it is understood that Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has registered good occupancy rates for the USA premieres, which suggests the popularity of the movie. The film has opened to good reports from audiences and is expected to touch new heights at the USA box office in the days to come.