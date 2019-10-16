Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy Worldwide Box Office Collections (2 Weeks): One Among The Top Grossers!

In Other Regions

AP/TS regions continue to be the top-performing centres for Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. The film has failed to make a huge mark in the northern belt. At the same time, the Surender Reddy directorial has gone on to become the top-grossing movie of Chiranjeevi at the USA box office. The film has collected over $2.5 million so far.

Day 14 For Sye Raa

On Monday (October 14, 2019), there was a dip in collections and the case of the film was not different on Tuesday (October 15, 2019). The film is expected to have a collected a share of around Rs 1 crore from AP/TS region. The worldwide share is expected to be around Rs 1.2 - 1.4 crore.

2 Weeks Total Collections

At the AP/TS box office, the film has already gone past the Rs 100-crore share mark. If the reports that have come up are anything to go by, the Chiranjeevi starrer is expected to have fetched a share of around Rs 138 crore from the first two weeks of the run at the worldwide box office.

One Among The Top Grossers

As mentioned above, the film has grossed above Rs 225 crore so far. Meanwhile, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has turned out to be one among the top-grossing Indian movies of the year so far. The film is at the seventh spot in the list of top-grossing movies.