Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy Worldwide Box Office Collections (21 Days)

Day 21 At AP/TS Regions

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy ended its third week on a disappointing note with the movie registering the lowest collections since release. According to reports, the film is expected to have collected around Rs 24 lakh on day 21 from AP/TS regions

A Huge Drop

The film has faced a drop of around 25 per cent when compared to the business that the movie had done on the third Monday. At the worldwide box office, the film is expected to have collected a share of Rs 27 lakh on the 21st day.

Third Week For Sye Raa

As mentioned above, the movie had made a decent start, into the third week. According to reports, the movie is expected to have collected a share of Rs 3 crore at the worldwide box office in its third week.

The Road Ahead...

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy's performance in the past couple of days is not encouraging. All eyes are on the upcoming Deepavali season. It needs to be seen whether the film can make a major improvement over the weekend since the festival season is around the corner. However, the new releases, Whistle and Khaidi might pose a major threat to Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.