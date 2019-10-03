Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy Worldwide Box Office Collections (Day 1): Chiranjeevi Mania Runs Wild
Chiranjeevi, last seen in the Sankranti hit Khaidi No 150, is back with his latest release Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, which hit theatres yesterday (October 2) amidst much fanfare. The film, revolving around the life of a 'forgotten' hero, features 'Megastar' in a dashing and grand new avatar, which has grabbed plenty of attention. Now, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy worldwide box office report is out, and it bears testimony to Chiru's star power. As per initial trade estimates, the film has collected a share of Rs 55 crore on Day 1, opening to a good response at the ticket window.
Making An Impact In India
Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy reportedly collected a share of around Rs 45 crore in India, which many feel is a solid figure. The actual collections might be higher than this estimate, if offline ticket sales exceed expectations.
Minimal Impact In Hindi Belt
Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy's Hindi version too has opened on a decent note, collecting around Rs 5 crore (nett) on Day 1. It has, however failed to affect the Bollywood biggie War, which managed to take a fantastic start at the ticket window.
Sye Raa Impresses Overseas
According to initial reports, Sye Raa is doing well in the overseas market as well. The film's share stands at around Rs 10 crore, which has given fans a reason to rejoice. It has, however, not set any records and this might ruffle a few feathers.
The WOM Is Positive
The general feeling is that Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is a grand attempt at storytelling that clicks with fans due to Chiranjeevi's rocking performance. Tamannaah too has impressed fans with her intense act. All in all, the WOM is healthy, and this should benefit Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy in the long run.
The Road Ahead…
Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is likely to witness a slight dip in collections today (October 3) as it's a working day. Things will, however, pick up over the weekend as the WOM is positive. Given Chiranjeevi's popularity, the jump in collections might be quite phenomenal in the Telugu states.