Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy Worldwide Box Office Collections (Day 10): Chiranjeevi Starrer Slows Down

AP/TS Collections Report

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy reportedly raked in Rs 2.2 crore in the Telugu states on Friday, witnessing a major drop in collections. The film has, however, turned out to be a non-starter in Kerala and Tamil Nadu, much to the shock of all concerned. Its Karnataka collections too are not as impressive as expected.

A Dud ‘Up North’

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has also not been able to make an impact in the Hindi belt. It opened on a decent note before being destroyed by the Bollywood biggie War. Many feel that it would have done well had it been promoted well and given a solo release.

Overseas Box Office Collections

Sye Raa Narasimha did well in the overseas market in Week 1. However, it has slowed down now. The general feeling is that some distributors will suffer major losses.

Ram Delivers The Goods

In 2017, Ram Charan added a new dimension to his career when his maiden production venture Khaidi No 150 opened to a rocking response at the box office, emerging as a hit. With Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, he has proved his mettle once again, much to the delight of ‘Mega Power Star' fans.

The Road Ahead…

Sye Raa Narasimha is likely to stay stable in the coming days as the WOM is pretty good. It, however, remains to be seen whether it is ultimately able to reach breakeven.