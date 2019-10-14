Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy Worldwide Box Office Collections (Day 12): Epic!

Domestic Box Office Report

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy collected nearly Rs 3.2 crore at the AP and TS box office on Sunday (October 13) and continued its dream run. The film also did decent business in Karnataka, giving Sudeep fans a reason to rejoice. However, it fared quite poorly in Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

No Impact In Hindi Belt

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is practically done and dusted in the Hindi belt. The film opened on a decent note but failed to pick up in the subsequent days. It was eventually overpowered by the Bollywood biggie War and this created a great deal of buzz amongst movie buffs.

Overseas Box Office Report

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy witnessed a decent jump in collections at the overseas box office on Day 12, proving that it is still the top pick of the core/target audience.

Could The Collections Have Been Better?

The general feeling is that Sye Raa would have done well outside the Telugu states had it managed to secure a solo release. While War destroyed it in the Hindi market, Dhanush's Asuran proved to be its worst nightmare in Tamil Nadu. Moreover, the makers did not promote Sye Raa too aggressively outside the Telugu states, which resulted in underwhelming box office figures.

The Way Ahead…

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy might witness a noticeable dip in collections today (October 14) as it is a Monday. However, as the WOM is positive, the dip is unlikely to be as sharp as expected.