Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy Worldwide Box Office Collections (Day 13): Runs Out Of Steam?

AP/TS Box Office Report

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy collected a share of around Rs 1.2 crore at the AP/TS box office on Monday, slowing down big time. Its 13-day share stands at around Rs 91 crore, which many feel is quite an impressive number. The film has exceeded expectations in Ceeded and Nizam, which bears testimony to Chiranjeevi's star power.

Not A Pan-India Success

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has turned out to be a failure of epic proportions in the Hindi market, ruffling a few feathers. It has also underperformed in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Karnataka.

A Failure In The US

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy performed exceptionally well in the overseas market in Week 1 before slowing down. Most distributors are likely to suffer losses.

The Road Ahead

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy needs to pick up in the subsequent days in order to break-even. As the WOM is positive, fans still feel that it might hold its own in the near future and prove to be commercially successful. Meanwhile, with Sye Raa in theatres, Chiranjeevi is set to turn his attention to his film with ace director Koratala Siva. He might also team up with Sukumar for the Telugu remake of Mohanlal's Mollywood hit Lucifer.