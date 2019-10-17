Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy Worldwide Box Office Collections (Day 15): Decent!
Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, featuring the iconic Chiranjeevi in the titular role, arrived in theatres on Gandhi Jayanti (October 2) and opened to a phenomenal response at the worldwide box office. The period-drama stayed strong in the subsequent days, ending Week 1 on a rocking note. It did reasonably well in Week 2 as well and proved that 'Megastar' is still a force to be reckoned with. On Wednesday (October 16), it continued its good run and raked in nearly Rs 65 lakh at the worldwide box office. Read the Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy Day 15 box office report to know more.
AP/TS Collections Report
Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy collected Rs 58.6 lakh at the AP/TS box office on Wednesday, remaining fairly stable. It has exceeded expectations in Ceeded and Nizam, giving 'Mega' fans a reason to rejoice.
The Finer Deets
Nizam: Rs 21 lakh
Ceeded: Rs 12 lakh
UA: Rs 13 lakh
East: Rs 3.3 lakh
West: Rs 2.4 lakh
Guntur: Rs 2.3 lakh
Krishna: Rs 2.6 lakh
Nellore: Rs 2 lakh
No Baahubali
Sye Raa has unfortunately turned out to be a big disappointment in the Hindi belt. The film collapsed in the first week itself, failing to find any takers. Similarly, it hasn't done too well in Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu. In other words, Tollywood's latest magnum opus is no Baahubali.
US Box Office Update
Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy did exceptionally well in the US in Week 1, raking in the moolah. However, it eventually slowed down big time. The buzz is that most distributors will suffer major losses.
The Road Ahead...
With Sye Raa in theatres, Chiranjeevi is set to team up with Koratala Siva for a commercial movie, featuring political undertones. The film will most probably feature Lion actress Trisha as the leading lady opposite Chiru. The Sneham Kosam hero might also collaborate with Sukumar for the Telugu remake of Mohanlal's Mollywood biggie Lucifer, one of the biggest hits of 2019.