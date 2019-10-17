Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy Worldwide Box Office Collections (Day 15): Decent!

AP/TS Collections Report

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy collected Rs 58.6 lakh at the AP/TS box office on Wednesday, remaining fairly stable. It has exceeded expectations in Ceeded and Nizam, giving 'Mega' fans a reason to rejoice.

The Finer Deets

Nizam: Rs 21 lakh

Ceeded: Rs 12 lakh

UA: Rs 13 lakh

East: Rs 3.3 lakh

West: Rs 2.4 lakh

Guntur: Rs 2.3 lakh

Krishna: Rs 2.6 lakh

Nellore: Rs 2 lakh

No Baahubali

Sye Raa has unfortunately turned out to be a big disappointment in the Hindi belt. The film collapsed in the first week itself, failing to find any takers. Similarly, it hasn't done too well in Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu. In other words, Tollywood's latest magnum opus is no Baahubali.

US Box Office Update

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy did exceptionally well in the US in Week 1, raking in the moolah. However, it eventually slowed down big time. The buzz is that most distributors will suffer major losses.

The Road Ahead...

With Sye Raa in theatres, Chiranjeevi is set to team up with Koratala Siva for a commercial movie, featuring political undertones. The film will most probably feature Lion actress Trisha as the leading lady opposite Chiru. The Sneham Kosam hero might also collaborate with Sukumar for the Telugu remake of Mohanlal's Mollywood biggie Lucifer, one of the biggest hits of 2019.