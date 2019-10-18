Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy Worldwide Box Office Collections (Day 16): Pretty Respectable

Killing It In The Telugu States

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy reportedly collected a share of around Rs 50 lakh at the AP/TS box office on Day 16, which many feel is a respectable figure. The film has clicked in mass centres as well as the bigger cities, which is quite an achievement. Sye Raa has also fared better than expected in the Ceeded region, and this proves that Chiranjeevi is still the undisputed 'Gang Leader' of Tollywood.

The Finer Deets

Unlike the Baahubali series, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has failed to find any takers in the Hindi belt. In fact, it collapsed in the opening weekend itself, which sealed its fate. Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has also not lived up to expectations Tamil Nadu and Kerala, However, it's fared relatively well in Karnataka due to Sudeep's popularity.

Overseas Box Office Collections

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, which opened well in the overseas market, failed to keep up the momentum in Week 2, witnessing a drop in collections. Most distributors are set to suffer big losses, and this has ruffled a few feathers.

The Road Ahead...

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is likely to pick up during its third weekend as the WOM is quite positive. It is unlikely to face any completion in the Telugu states as there are no major releases lined up for release this week and this might boost its prospects big time.