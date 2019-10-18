Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy Worldwide Box Office Collections (Day 16): Pretty Respectable
The much-hyped Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, which arrived in theatres on October 2, 2019, opened to a fantastic response at the box office and ultimately ended Week 1 on a terrific note. It stayed strong in its second week, giving 'Mega' fans a reason to rejoice. Now, more than 14 days after its release, the Chiranjeevi starrer is still raking in a decent amount despite slowing down big time. According to reports, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy collected around Rs 55 Lakh at the worldwide box office on Thursday (October 17), continuing its run.
Killing It In The Telugu States
Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy reportedly collected a share of around Rs 50 lakh at the AP/TS box office on Day 16, which many feel is a respectable figure. The film has clicked in mass centres as well as the bigger cities, which is quite an achievement. Sye Raa has also fared better than expected in the Ceeded region, and this proves that Chiranjeevi is still the undisputed 'Gang Leader' of Tollywood.
The Finer Deets
Unlike the Baahubali series, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has failed to find any takers in the Hindi belt. In fact, it collapsed in the opening weekend itself, which sealed its fate. Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has also not lived up to expectations Tamil Nadu and Kerala, However, it's fared relatively well in Karnataka due to Sudeep's popularity.
Overseas Box Office Collections
Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, which opened well in the overseas market, failed to keep up the momentum in Week 2, witnessing a drop in collections. Most distributors are set to suffer big losses, and this has ruffled a few feathers.
The Road Ahead...
Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is likely to pick up during its third weekend as the WOM is quite positive. It is unlikely to face any completion in the Telugu states as there are no major releases lined up for release this week and this might boost its prospects big time.
So, do you feel Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is one of the best Telugu miovies of the year? Tell us in the space below.