Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy Worldwide Box Office Collections (Day 19): Fairly Good!
Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is nearing the completion of three weeks of run in theatres and there has been a gradual slowdown in the collections. On its third weekend, the Chiranjeevi starrer registered fairly good collections and the movie is still in the hunt at the box office. The AP/TS regions continue to be the best performing centres for the movie. According to reports, the film is expected to have collected a share of around Rs 60 lakh on its 19th day at the worldwide box office. These are decent collections considering the fact that the film is in the third week of run. Read Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy worldwide box office collections (day 19) report to know more.
Day 19 At AP/TS regions
Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has done a decent business despite the release of new movies. The movie is expected to have collected a share of Rs 50 lakh on its third Sunday at the AP/TS box office.
19 Days Share From AP/TS Regions
Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has turned out to be one among the top-performing movies at AP/TS regions. It has already garnered non-Baahubali records in many regions. If reports are to be believed, the film is expected to have collected a share of Rs 105 crore from the first 19 days of run.
In Other Regions
Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy couldn't perform up to expectations in other regions. The other language dubbed versions of the film have failed to make an impact at the box office. At the USA box office, it made decent collections, but it failed to break even.
Worldwide Share
According to reports, the movie has made a gross of Rs 230 crore from the 19 days of run in theatres. At the same time, the worldwide share of the movie is expected to be around Rs 140 crore.