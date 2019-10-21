Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy Worldwide Box Office Collections (Day 19): Fairly Good!

Day 19 At AP/TS regions

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has done a decent business despite the release of new movies. The movie is expected to have collected a share of Rs 50 lakh on its third Sunday at the AP/TS box office.

19 Days Share From AP/TS Regions

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has turned out to be one among the top-performing movies at AP/TS regions. It has already garnered non-Baahubali records in many regions. If reports are to be believed, the film is expected to have collected a share of Rs 105 crore from the first 19 days of run.

In Other Regions

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy couldn't perform up to expectations in other regions. The other language dubbed versions of the film have failed to make an impact at the box office. At the USA box office, it made decent collections, but it failed to break even.

Worldwide Share

According to reports, the movie has made a gross of Rs 230 crore from the 19 days of run in theatres. At the same time, the worldwide share of the movie is expected to be around Rs 140 crore.