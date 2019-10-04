    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy Worldwide Box Office Collections (Day 2): A Decent Day For Chiru's Film

      By
      |

      Chiranjeevi, one of the biggest names in Tollywood, is in the limelight due to his latest release Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, which hit screens on Wednesday (October 2, 2019), amidst much fanfare. The film collected a share of around Rs 53 crore at the worldwide box office on Day 1, giving 'Mega' fans a reason to rejoice. On the second day, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy slowed down, raking in around Rs 15 crore worldwide. Its two-day share is expected to be around Rs 68 crore, which many feel is a good figure.

      Domestic Box Office Report

      According to initial estimates, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy raked in around Rs 10 crore at the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana box office on Thursday (October 5), witnessing a major drop from Day 1. However, many feel that this is not too alarming as it was a working day. Sye Raa reportedly also did decent business in Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu on Day 2. One is likely to get a clear picture once the official figures are out.

      Chiranjeevi Works His Magic Overseas

      Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has reportedly collected a share of around Rs 2.5 crore at the overseas box office on the second day, holding reasonably well.

      Hindi Version Fails To Impress

      The Hindi version of Sye Raa has not really been able to make much of an impact. It reportedly collected around Rs 2.5 crore on Thursday, failing to offer any competition to the Bollywood biggie War. The general feeling is that the film would have done better ‘up North' had it been promoted well.

      The ‘Boss’ Is Back

      In 2017, Chiranjeevi made an emphatic return to Tollywood with Khaidi No 150, which emerged as a runaway hit at the box office. With Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, Chiru has once again proved that he is still the ‘Boss' of Tollywood.

      The Road Ahead…

      Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is likely to have a fair Day 3, raking in a decent number. It should, however, pick up big time on Saturday (October 5), having a rocking first weekend.

