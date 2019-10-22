    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy Worldwide Box Office Collections (Day 20): Witnesses Huge Drop!

      By
      |

      Most movies tend to do well only in the first weekend. However, the case with Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, starring Chiranjeevi in the lead, was different. Even in the past weekend, the film performed considerably well by raking in decent moolah.

      However, reports doing the rounds regarding the film's 20th day collections reveal that Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has witnessed a major drop on the third Monday at the worldwide box office.

      If reports are to be believed, the film is expected to have collected a share of around Rs 40 lakh on Day 20. Read Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy Worldwide Box Office Collections (Day 20) report to know more.

      Day 20 At AP/TS Regions

      Day 20 At AP/TS Regions

      The major share of Sye Raa's collections has come from AP/TS regions. On Day 20, the film registered the lowest collections since its release day. If the reports are anything to go by, the film collected a share of around Rs 30 lakh from AP/TS regions

      A Huge Drop

      A Huge Drop

      According to reports, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has witnessed a drop of over 50 per cent in collections when compared to the previous day. On Day 19, which was a Sunday, the movie is said to have collected a share of Rs 70 lakh from AP/TS regions.

      Worldwide Box Office Collections

      Worldwide Box Office Collections

      Reportedly, the film has made a gross of over Rs 231 crore so far, from the worldwide box office. Meanwhile, the worldwide share of the movie stands at around Rs 141 crore.

      The Way Ahead...

      The Way Ahead...

      The performance of the other language versions has not been that promising. Meanwhile, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy's Telugu version is expected to do decent business till the arrival of Deepavali releases like Whistle and Kaithi, trade pundits are eagerly looking forward to know whether there will be an increase in collections on Day 21.

      Story first published: Tuesday, October 22, 2019, 11:13 [IST]
      Other articles published on Oct 22, 2019
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue