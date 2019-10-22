Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy Worldwide Box Office Collections (Day 20): Witnesses Huge Drop!
Most movies tend to do well only in the first weekend. However, the case with Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, starring Chiranjeevi in the lead, was different. Even in the past weekend, the film performed considerably well by raking in decent moolah.
However, reports doing the rounds regarding the film's 20th day collections reveal that Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has witnessed a major drop on the third Monday at the worldwide box office.
If reports are to be believed, the film is expected to have collected a share of around Rs 40 lakh on Day 20. Read Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy Worldwide Box Office Collections (Day 20) report to know more.
Day 20 At AP/TS Regions
The major share of Sye Raa's collections has come from AP/TS regions. On Day 20, the film registered the lowest collections since its release day. If the reports are anything to go by, the film collected a share of around Rs 30 lakh from AP/TS regions
A Huge Drop
According to reports, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has witnessed a drop of over 50 per cent in collections when compared to the previous day. On Day 19, which was a Sunday, the movie is said to have collected a share of Rs 70 lakh from AP/TS regions.
Worldwide Box Office Collections
Reportedly, the film has made a gross of over Rs 231 crore so far, from the worldwide box office. Meanwhile, the worldwide share of the movie stands at around Rs 141 crore.
The Way Ahead...
The performance of the other language versions has not been that promising. Meanwhile, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy's Telugu version is expected to do decent business till the arrival of Deepavali releases like Whistle and Kaithi, trade pundits are eagerly looking forward to know whether there will be an increase in collections on Day 21.