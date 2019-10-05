Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy Worldwide Box Office Collections (Day 3): Chiranjeevi's Film Makes An Impact

Sye Raa Domestic Box Office Update

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy collected around Rs 6.93 crore at the AP/TS box office on Day 3, emerging as the top choice of the target audience. The film has reportedly exceeded expectations in mass centres, which seems to be working in its favour. It is performing along expected lines in Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu, which is a positive sign.

No Impact In The Hindi Belt

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is struggling in the Hindi market. Its Day 3 share is likely to be around Rs 1 crore, which many feel is not acceptable given its scale. The buzz is that the magnum opus has proved to be a disappointment ‘up North' as it was not promoted well. Moreover, trade experts feel that the makers could have avoided releasing it alongside the Bollywood biggie War, featuring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff.

Overseas Box Office Update

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has made a decent impact at the overseas box office. Its Day 3 collections are likely to be around Rs 50 lakh.

The Way Ahead...

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has impressed most critics with its gripping visuals and intense presentation. As such, the WOM is positive, which might help the film grow over the weekend. The film, however, might face competition from Gopichand's Chanakaya, slated to release today (October 5). Either way, the next few days are crucial for Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy as they might determine its fate.