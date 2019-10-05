    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts

    Just In

    Must Watch

    Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy Worldwide Box Office Collections (Day 3): Chiranjeevi's Film Makes An Impact

      By
      |

      Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, featuring the legendary Chiranjeevi in the titular role, hit screens on Wednesday (October 2) and opened to a thunderous response at the ticket window. The period-drama collected a share of around Rs 68 crore in 2 days, proving that Chiru is still the undisputed 'Megastar' of Tollywood. Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy remained strong on Friday (October 4), collecting around Rs 9 crore at the worldwide box office. While the morning shows had relatively low occupancy, things improved in the evening and this helped Sye Raa collect a respectable amount on the third day.

      Sye Raa Domestic Box Office Update

      Sye Raa Domestic Box Office Update

      Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy collected around Rs 7 crore at the AP/TS box office on Day 3, emerging as the top choice of the target audience. The film has reportedly exceeded expectations in mass centres, which seems to be working in its favour. It is performing along expected lines in Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu, which is a positive sign.

      No Impact In The Hindi Belt

      No Impact In The Hindi Belt

      Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is struggling in the Hindi market. Its Days 3 share is likely to be around Rs 1 crore, which many feel is not acceptable given its scale. The buzz is that the magnum opus has proved to be a disappointment ‘up North' as it was not promoted well. Moreover, trade experts feel that the makers could have avoided releasing it alongside the Bollywood biggie War, featuring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff.

      Overseas Box Office Update

      Overseas Box Office Update

      Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has made a decent impact at the overseas box office. Its Day 3 collections are likely to be around Rs 50 Lakh.

      The Way Ahead...

      The Way Ahead...

      Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has impressed most critics with its griping visuals and intense presentation. As such, the WOM is positive, which help the film grow over the weekend. The film, however, might face competition from Gopichand's Chanakaya, slated to release today (October 5). Either way, the next few days are crucial for Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy as they might determine its fate.

      More SYE RAA NARASIMHA REDDY News

      Go to : Photos
      Go to : Videos

      Go to : Wallpapers
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue