Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy Worldwide Box Office Collections (Day 4): Rock Solid!

Sye Raa Holds Well In Telugu States

Sye Raa is on fire at the AP and TS box office, much to the delight of ‘Mega' fans. On Saturday, it reportedly collected a share of around Rs 7 crore in the Telugu states, staying strong. It is doing decent business in Karnataka. However, the film has underperformed in Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

Sye Raa Overseas Box Office UpdateSye Raa Narasimha Reddy Worldwide Box Office Collections (Day 4): Rock Solid!

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is doing decent business in the overseas market. The film has already gone past the USD 1.5 Million mark in the USA, which bears testimony to Chiranjeevi's star power. It has made an impact in other territories.

A Dud In Hindi

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has proved to be a dud in the Hindi belt. The film started on an okayish note but failed to show much growth. Many feel that it struggled to make an impact as it released alongside the Bollywood biggie War, featuring heartthrobs Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in the lead.

The WOM Is Solid

The consensus seems to be that Sye Raa Narasimha is a fabulous attempt at storytelling that works because of its patriotic theme and Chiranjeevi's terrific performance. As such, the WOM is positive, which might help the film in the long run.

The Road Ahead…

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is set to have a rocking first Sunday (October 7) and rake in the moolah. It is also likely to do exceptionally well on Monday (October 8) as it is a holiday on account of Aayudha Pooja.