Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy Worldwide Box Office Collections (Day 5): Simply Fantastic!

Killing It In The Telugu States

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy continued its good run at the AP/TS box office, collecting around Rs 7 crore on Day 5. The final figure might be higher if the offline sales are up to the mark. Sye Raa is doing decent business in Karnataka, however, it is a disaster in Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

A Dud In Hindi

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has proved to be a disaster of epic proportions in the Hindi belt. The Hindi dubbed version never took off due to competition from the Bollywood biggie War. The lacklustre promotions too took a toll on its performance.

Overseas Box Office Box Office Update

Sye Raa has made a solid impact in the overseas market. It is set to cross USD 2 Million at the US/Canada box office, which bears testimony to Chiranjeevi's popularity.

The Road Ahead…

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is likely to stay strong on Monday (October 7) as it is a holiday on account of Ayudha Pooja. In fact, some insiders feel that its Day 6 figures are going to be higher than expected. All in all, Chiranjeevi is on the verge of delivering yet another hit.

What’s Next For Chiranjeevi?

With Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy winning hearts, Chiranjeevi is set to turn his attention to Chiru 152, to be directed by Koratala Siva. The film, featuring Chiranjeevi in the role of a Naxalite, will most probably go on floors in a month or two.