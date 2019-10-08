    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy Worldwide Box Office Collections (Day 6): Chiranjeevi’s Film Stays Strong

      Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, starring 'Megastar' Chiranjeevi, hit screens on Gandhi Jayanti (October 2, 2019) and opened to a fabulous response at the box office. It remained fairly stable on the subsequent days, ending its first weekend on a good note. Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy did good business on Monday (October 8) as well, showing a limited dip in collections. According to reports/ estimates, the film raked in close to Rs 7.2 crore at the worldwide box office on Day 6, proving that Chiru is still the 'Boss'.

      Sye Raa On Fire

      Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy collected around Rs 5.6 crore at the AP/TS box office on Day 6, remaining the top pick of the target audience. The film, however, failed to make an impact in Kerala and Tamil Nadu, leaving fans shocked. Sye Raa is doing decent business in Karnataka; however, the collections are not as good as expected.

      War Destroys Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy

      Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has failed to make an impact in the Hindi belt as well. While the film started on an okayish note, it did not show much growth on the subsequent days, getting overshadowed by the Bollywood biggie War.

      Overseas Box Office Update

      Sye Raa has crossed the prestigious USD 2 million mark in the overseas box office, proving that Chiranjeevi is still a synonym for success. However, most trade experts feel that it will slow down in the coming days.

      Advantage Sye Raa

      Gopichand's Chanakya arrived in theatres on October 5 and was poised to be a threat to Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy in the Telugu states. However, the Thiru-directed movie never took off and failed to impress fans, which indirectly benefited the Chiranjeevi starrer.

      The Road Ahead…

      Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is likely to stay strong today (October 8), raking in the moolah. The film might witness a drop in collections in a few areas, however, the decline will most probably not be too steep as the WOM is pretty good.

