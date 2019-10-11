Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy Worldwide Box Office Collections (Day 9): Quite Good!

Domestic Box Office Update

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is on fire at the AP and TS box office, which proves that Chiranjeevi is the undisputed ‘Boss' of Tollywood. It reportedly collected a share of around Rs 3.2 crore on Day 9, staying fairly stable. Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has, however, not been able to make much of an impact in Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Similarly, its collections in Karnataka are strictly okay. Sye Raa has also turned out to be a dud in the Hindi belt.

Overseas Box Office Collections Report

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy did pretty well in the overseas market in Week 1, crossing USD 2 Million in style. It seems to have slowed down in Week 2, which many feel is a cause of worry.

He’s The Boss!

In 2017, Chiranjeevi became the talk of the town for all the right reasons when Khaidi No 150 opened to rocking response at the box office, emerging as a hit. With Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy doing well in the Telugu states, Chiru given proof of his star power.

The Way Ahead…

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is likely to remain the top choice of the target audience in the coming days. The positive WOM too should work in its favour. As there are no big releases today (October 11), the magnum opus will not face much competition in Week 2 as well, which is a positive sign.