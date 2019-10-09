Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy Worldwide Box Office Collections (Day 7): Quite Good!

Sye Raa On Fire!

According to reports, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy collected a share of around Rs 6.5 crore at the AP and TS box office on Tuesday, remaining rock solid. Its performance in Nizam too is quite exceptional, which suggests that it might reach breakeven pretty soon.

No Impact In Other States

Sye Raa has, however, not made much of an impact in the other markets. It is dud in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and the Hindi belt. Similarly, its performance is pretty ordinary in Karnataka. In other words, unlike the Baahubali series, this cannot be considered a pan-India success.

Overseas Box Office Update

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has made an impact in overseas market, crossing USD 2 Million in style. However, the film has slowed down a bit, which might prove to be a cause of worry in the coming days.

The WOM Is Healthy

The consensus is that Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is a decent and compelling attempt at storytelling that works because of Chiranjeevi's stellar screen presence. As such, the WOM is positive, which seems to have helped the magnum opus stay strong beyond Day 1.

The Way Ahead

Given the positive WOM, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is likely to stay stable in the coming days. While its collections in the Telugu states are bound to be good, it is unlikely to make much of an impact in most of the other areas. Things are going to be pretty tough in Tamil Nadu in particular as Dhanush's Asuran has emerged as the top pick of fans.