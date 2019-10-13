Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy Worldwide Box Office Collections (Day 11): Shows Good Growth

Impressive In Telugu states

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy reportedly collected around Rs 2.5 crore at the AP and TS box office and remained the top pick of the target audience. The film has, however, proved to be a dud in Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Its collections in Karnataka too are strictly okay.

A Dud In Hindi

The Bollywood biggie War has practically crushed Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy in the Hindi belt. Its collections are shockingly low, which means it cannot be called a pan-India success.

Set To Incur Losses

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy opened exceptionally in the overseas market, staying rock solid in Week 1. It, however, seems to have slowed down now and will most probably incur major losses.

The WOM Is Good

The general feeling is that Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is a sincere attempt at storytelling that delivers more than expected. Chiranjeevi has been praised for delivering an intense and gripping performance. The production values and background music too have made an impact. As such, the WOM is good, which seems to have helped Sye Raa stay fairly stable in the Telugu states.

The Way Ahead…

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is likely to do decent business in the Telugu states today (October 13) as it is Sunday. However, it still has a long way to go before it reaches breakeven. Either way, the next few days might decide its fate.