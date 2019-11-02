    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy Worldwide Closing Box Office Collections: A Bit Disappointing!

      Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, starring Chiranjeevi and Tamannaah, arrived in theatres on October 2, 2019, and opened on a rocking note at the ticket window, impressing all and sundry. After raking in the moolah in the initial days, it slowed down, leaving 'Mega' fans in a state of shock. Now, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has ended its box office run with a worldwide share of Rs 142.85 crore. Here is the complete report.

      Total Recovery Report

      Sye Raa Narasimha reddy's worldwide theatrical rights were valued at Rs 200 crore, and this means that it recovered nearly 71 per cent of the investment. As such, it is an 'average' affair at the ticket window.

      Does Well In The Telugu States

      Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy's final share at the AP and TS box office stands at Rs 104.95 crore , which means that the total recovery is around 90 per cent. As such, it has fared rather well in the Telugu states.

      The Finer Deets

      Nizam: Rs 32.10 Crore

      Ceded: Rs 19.00 Crore

      Uttarandhra: Rs 16.80 Crore

      East Godavari: Rs 8.35 Crore

      West Godavari: Rs 6.65 Crore

      Guntur: Rs 9.70 Crore

      Krishna: Rs 7.70 Crore

      Nellore: Rs 4.80 Crore

      Total Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy AP/TS Closing Box Office Collections: Rs 104.95 Crore

      Karnataka: Rs 16.50 Crore

      Tamil Nadu+Kerala+North India: Rs 7.90 Crore

      Overseas: Rs 13.50 Crore

      Worldwide Closing Box Office Collections: Rs 142.85 Crore

      The Way Ahead...

      With Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy in the past, Chiranjeevi is set to begin work on Chiru 152, directed by ace filmmaker Koratala Siva. The film, featuring 'Megastar' in a new avatar, is likely to release sometime in 2020.

      Is Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy A Hit Or Flop? Final Box Office Verdict Out!

      Story first published: Saturday, November 2, 2019, 17:30 [IST]
