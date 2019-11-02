Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy Worldwide Closing Box Office Collections: A Bit Disappointing!

Total Recovery Report

Sye Raa Narasimha reddy's worldwide theatrical rights were valued at Rs 200 crore, and this means that it recovered nearly 71 per cent of the investment. As such, it is an 'average' affair at the ticket window.

Does Well In The Telugu States

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy's final share at the AP and TS box office stands at Rs 104.95 crore , which means that the total recovery is around 90 per cent. As such, it has fared rather well in the Telugu states.

The Finer Deets

Nizam: Rs 32.10 Crore

Ceded: Rs 19.00 Crore

Uttarandhra: Rs 16.80 Crore

East Godavari: Rs 8.35 Crore

West Godavari: Rs 6.65 Crore

Guntur: Rs 9.70 Crore

Krishna: Rs 7.70 Crore

Nellore: Rs 4.80 Crore

Total Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy AP/TS Closing Box Office Collections: Rs 104.95 Crore

Karnataka: Rs 16.50 Crore

Tamil Nadu+Kerala+North India: Rs 7.90 Crore

Overseas: Rs 13.50 Crore

Worldwide Closing Box Office Collections: Rs 142.85 Crore

The Way Ahead...

With Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy in the past, Chiranjeevi is set to begin work on Chiru 152, directed by ace filmmaker Koratala Siva. The film, featuring 'Megastar' in a new avatar, is likely to release sometime in 2020.