Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy Worldwide Closing Box Office Collections: A Bit Disappointing!
Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, starring Chiranjeevi and Tamannaah, arrived in theatres on October 2, 2019, and opened on a rocking note at the ticket window, impressing all and sundry. After raking in the moolah in the initial days, it slowed down, leaving 'Mega' fans in a state of shock. Now, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has ended its box office run with a worldwide share of Rs 142.85 crore. Here is the complete report.
Total Recovery Report
Sye Raa Narasimha reddy's worldwide theatrical rights were valued at Rs 200 crore, and this means that it recovered nearly 71 per cent of the investment. As such, it is an 'average' affair at the ticket window.
Does Well In The Telugu States
Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy's final share at the AP and TS box office stands at Rs 104.95 crore , which means that the total recovery is around 90 per cent. As such, it has fared rather well in the Telugu states.
The Finer Deets
Nizam: Rs 32.10 Crore
Ceded: Rs 19.00 Crore
Uttarandhra: Rs 16.80 Crore
East Godavari: Rs 8.35 Crore
West Godavari: Rs 6.65 Crore
Guntur: Rs 9.70 Crore
Krishna: Rs 7.70 Crore
Nellore: Rs 4.80 Crore
Total Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy AP/TS Closing Box Office Collections: Rs 104.95 Crore
Karnataka: Rs 16.50 Crore
Tamil Nadu+Kerala+North India: Rs 7.90 Crore
Overseas: Rs 13.50 Crore
Worldwide Closing Box Office Collections: Rs 142.85 Crore
The Way Ahead...
With Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy in the past, Chiranjeevi is set to begin work on Chiru 152, directed by ace filmmaker Koratala Siva. The film, featuring 'Megastar' in a new avatar, is likely to release sometime in 2020.
