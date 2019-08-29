Sye Raa Release Postponed To Avoid Direct Clash With War?
Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, the upcoming magnum opus of Chiranjeevi, is one such film for which the audiences are eagerly waiting for. It has a huge star cast featuring actors from various film industries. The film has been scheduled to release in theatres on October 2, 2019. However, some reports that have come online reveal that Sye Raa's release date be might be pushed ahead by a week to avoid a direct clash with the upcoming Hindi movie War, featuring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in the lead roles.
The New Release Date?
If reports that are doing the rounds are anything to go by, team Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is contemplating to postpone the release of the movie to either October 8 or October 9, 2019.
War Release Date
Interestingly, the Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer War, which is an extremely promising movie, has been slated for a release on October 2, 2019. The postponement of Sye Raa would help the film divert a direct face-off with War at the box office.
Sye Raa Eyeing A Big Market
Sye Raa is yet another Telugu movie that will be eyeing the pan-Indian market. The Chiranjeevi starrer will be releasing in Hindi as well and averting a fight with War will definitely be a good idea. It is being said that Sye Raa is also finding it hard to find theatres in North Indian regions on October 2 since War is making a big release.
The Official Confirmation?
Rumours are also rife that Sye Raa is planning a postponement since it could enjoy the advantage of the long Pooja Holidays if the film makes a release on October 8 or 9. However, no official announcement has come up regarding any of these yet.
As far as the Hindi version of Sye Raa is concerned, the rights of the film have been bagged by Excel Entertainment and the banner will release the movie in North India. Chiranjeevi is a well-known face in North India and along with him, the film also has Amitabh Bachchan in a special role.