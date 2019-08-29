Sye Raa Postponed To Another Date To Avoid Direct Clash With War?

The New Release Date?

If reports that are doing the rounds are anything to go by, team Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is contemplating to postpone the release of the movie to either October 8 or October 9, 2019.

War Release Date

Interestingly, the Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer War, which is an extremely promising movie, has been slated for a release on October 2, 2019. The postponement of Sye Raa would help the film divert a direct face-off with War at the box office.

Sye Raa Eyeing A Big Market

Sye Raa is yet another Telugu movie that will be eyeing the pan-Indian market. The Chiranjeevi starrer will be releasing in Hindi as well and averting a fight with War will definitely be a good idea. It is being said that Sye Raa is also finding it hard to find theatres in North Indian regions on October 2 since war is making a big release.

The Official Confirmation?

Rumours are also rife that Sye Raa is planning for a postponement since it could enjoy the advantage of the long Pooja Holidays if the film makes a release on October 8 or 9. However, no official announcement has come up regarding any of these yet.