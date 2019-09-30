Sye Raa Pre-release Event: Ram Charan Is My No 1 Producer And I Am Proud Of Him, Says Chiranjeevi

The Sye Raa pre-release event, held in Bengaluru on Sunday (September 29, 2019), proved to be an absolute feast for Chiranjeevi fans, During the star-studded event, 'Megastar' opened up about working with his son/Tollywood star Ram Charan on the magnum opus and said that his 'bidda' has fulfilled his dream. He added that the 'Mega Power Star' is his 'number 1 producer', much to the delight of the fans in attendance.

"I am proud of Charan. He is my number one producer and my boy. He has fulfilled daddy's dream. Now that Telugu cinema has reached the next level, I am confident about Sye Raa," said Chiranjeevi.

Chiranjeevi also revealed that he felt jealous of Ram Charan after watching Magadheera, and this indirectly fuelled his desire to work on a period film like Sye Raa.

Ram Charan too seemed confident about Sye Raa, and thanked the Kannada film fraternity for supporting Sye Raa. Addressing Sandalwood hero Shivarjkumar, he said that he was grateful to the 'Hattrick Hero' for attending the Sye Raa pre-release event on short notice.

"Shivanna, thanks for attending the Sye Raa event. One call was all that was needed for you to agree to support our film. The Kannada film industry is supporting our movie. I feel that Sandalwood and Tollywood are like brothers," said Ram Charan.

Actress Tamannaah too joined Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi for the Sye Raa pre-release event, upping the glam quotient big time. The Baahubali beauty said that she felt 'lucky' to be a part of the film and said that no one but Chiranjeevi could have played the lead in Sye Raa.

"I feel lucky to be a part of Sye Raa. It feels so good to see the trailer and teaser even though it is my film. No one other than Chiranjeevi sir could have played Narasimha Reddy on the big screen. He is a terrific and intense performer," said Tamannaah.

Towards the end of the Sye Raa pre-release event, Chiranjeevi said that the film has a 'universal appeal' and will work across languages. He added that it is truly an 'Indian' movie.

Sye Raa is slated to hit screens on Wednesday (October 2) in five languages (Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam and Tamil), which makes it a grand affair.