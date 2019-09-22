English
    Sye Raa Pre-release Event: Live Updates

    By
    |

    Sye Raa, marking Chiranjeevi's return to the big screen after a hiatus, is arguably one of the biggest movies of the year. The film, slated to release on October 2, revolves around the exploits of a 'forgotten' hero while highlighting the unknown side of the British rule. Sye Raa features 'Megastar' in a fierce new avatar, which has created a decent amount of buzz amongst movie lovers. Today (September 22), just days before the film's release, the Sye Raa pre-release event is set to take place in Hyderabad, much to the delight of fans. Tollywood star and Jana Sena Chief Pawan Kalyan will be attendeing the event, which is likely to be its biggest highlight.

    Sye Raa Pre-release Event Highlights, Sye Raa Pre-release Event Photos

    Here are the highlights from the Sye Raa pre-release event. Stay tuned.

    Sunday, September 22, 2019, 17:00 [IST]
