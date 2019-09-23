English
    Sye Raa Pre-release Event: Live Updates

    By
    |

    Sye Raa, marking Chiranjeevi's return to the big screen after a hiatus, is arguably one of the biggest movies of the year. The film, slated to release on October 2, revolves around the exploits of a 'forgotten' hero while highlighting the unknown side of the British rule. Sye Raa features 'Megastar' in a fierce new avatar, which has created a decent amount of buzz amongst movie lovers. Today (September 22), just days before the film's release, the Sye Raa pre-release event is set to take place in Hyderabad, much to the delight of fans. Tollywood star and Jana Sena Chief Pawan Kalyan will be attending the event, which is likely to be its biggest attraction.

    Sye Raa Pre-release Event Highlights, Sye Raa Pre-release Event Photos

    Here are the highlights from the Sye Raa pre-release event.

    • Sep 22, 2019 10:08 PM
      Golden Clicks

      Here are some priceless clicks from the Sye Raa pre-release event. It truly was an evening to remember.

    • Sep 22, 2019 10:04 PM
      Chiranjeevi About Sye Raa

      Praising SS Rajamuli for helping Telugu cinema each a pan-India audience, Chiranjeevi implied that he is quite about Sye Raa. "Thanks to Rajamouli for showing us path to make this kind of huge films. He created market for our Telugu films Nation wide. Charan suggested Surender Reddy as director and he completely utilised this opportunity,"(sic) said Chiu.

    • Sep 22, 2019 9:50 PM
      'Babai' Pawan Kalyan Showers Praise On Ram Charan

      During his speech at the Sye Raa pre-release event, Pawan Kalyan said that Charan fulfilled Chiru's dream by making the magnum opus. "I didn't get opportunity to make this kind of epic film with my brother Chiranjeevi garu but Charan made it possible with no other thoughts. Today's our freedom is only because of many fighters who sacrificed their lives," said Pawan Kalyan

    • Sep 22, 2019 9:39 PM
      SS Rajamouli Supports Sye Raa Team

      "Thanks to My hero Ram Charan for bringing Paruchuri brothers long time effort on large screen. It's very hard to make this kind of films.Blessings of Narasimha Reddy garu will be always with this team," said SS Rajamouli

    • Sep 22, 2019 9:29 PM
      Fun Begins

      With Pawan Kalyan, Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan in the house, business has picked up. The mass heroes make a terrific trio

    • Sep 22, 2019 7:13 PM
      Suma On A Roll

      Anchor Suma has struck up a good rapport with the audience

    • Sep 22, 2019 6:19 PM
      Dance Time

      The musical tribute is followed an energetic performance from a dance group.

    • Sep 22, 2019 6:00 PM
      A Terrific Start

      The event has started with a musical treat for 'Mega' fans.

    • Sep 22, 2019 5:47 PM
      Set To Begin

      The Sye Raa pre-release event is set to get underway, which has given fans a reason to rejoice.

    Read more about: sye raa chiranjeevi
