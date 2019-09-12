Sye Raa Pre-release Event On September 18: KTR, Pawan Kalyan, SS Rajamouli & Others To Attend

Chiranjeevi, the resident 'Megastar' of Telugu cinema, will soon be seen in the eagerly awaited Sye Raa, one of the biggest movies of 2019. The film, helmed by talented filmmaker Surender Reddy, has created a decent amount of buzz amongst 'Mega fans', which is a positive sign. Now, here is a major update about the magnum opus. Konidela Production Company, owned by Ram Charan, has confirmed that the Sye Raa pre-release event will be held in Hyderabad on September 18. The film's trailer too will be launched during the grand event.

Konidela Production Company also confirmed that five high-profile guests (KT Rama Rao, Pawan Kalyan, SS Rajamouli, Koratala Siva and VV Vinayak) will be attending the Sye Raa pre-release event.

"The #SyeRaaPreReleaseEvent & Trailer Launch will be held at LB Stadium, Hyderabad on September 18th. Respected@KTRTRS,@PawanKalyan,@ssrajamouli,@sivakoratala,#VVVinayak will grace the event as our distinguished guests... #SyeRaa #SyeRaaNarasimhaReddy #SyeRaaOnOct2nd @KonidelaPro," (sic) tweeted Konidela Production Company.

Sye Raa, shot against an impressive budget, revolves around the exploits of a 'forgotten hero' while highlighting the atrocities committed under the British rule. Nayanthara and 'Milky Beauty' Tamannaah are paired opposite Chiranjeevi in the movie. Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan, Kick 2 baddie Ravi Kishan, Tamil hero Vijay Sethupathi, 'Baadshah' Sudeep and Niharika too are a part of the cast.

Sye Raa is slated to arrive in theatres on October 2 in five languages (Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi).