English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Sye Raa Pre-release Event On September 18: KTR, Pawan Kalyan, SS Rajamouli & Others To Attend

    By
    |

    Chiranjeevi, the resident 'Megastar' of Telugu cinema, will soon be seen in the eagerly awaited Sye Raa, one of the biggest movies of 2019. The film, helmed by talented filmmaker Surender Reddy, has created a decent amount of buzz amongst 'Mega fans', which is a positive sign. Now, here is a major update about the magnum opus. Konidela Production Company, owned by Ram Charan, has confirmed that the Sye Raa pre-release event will be held in Hyderabad on September 18. The film's trailer too will be launched during the grand event.

    Konidela Production Company also confirmed that five high-profile guests (KT Rama Rao, Pawan Kalyan, SS Rajamouli, Koratala Siva and VV Vinayak) will be attending the Sye Raa pre-release event.

    Sye Raa Pre-release Event On September 18: KTR, Pawan Kalyan, SS Rajamouli, VV Vinayak And Koratala Siva To Attend

    "The #SyeRaaPreReleaseEvent & Trailer Launch will be held at LB Stadium, Hyderabad on September 18th. Respected@KTRTRS,@PawanKalyan,@ssrajamouli,@sivakoratala,#VVVinayak will grace the event as our distinguished guests... #SyeRaa #SyeRaaNarasimhaReddy #SyeRaaOnOct2nd @KonidelaPro," (sic) tweeted Konidela Production Company.

    Sye Raa, shot against an impressive budget, revolves around the exploits of a 'forgotten hero' while highlighting the atrocities committed under the British rule. Nayanthara and 'Milky Beauty' Tamannaah are paired opposite Chiranjeevi in the movie. Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan, Kick 2 baddie Ravi Kishan, Tamil hero Vijay Sethupathi, 'Baadshah' Sudeep and Niharika too are a part of the cast.

    Sye Raa is slated to arrive in theatres on October 2 in five languages (Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi).

    More SYE RAA News

    Read more about: sye raa chiranjeevi
    Story first published: Thursday, September 12, 2019, 18:35 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 12, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue