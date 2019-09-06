English
    Sye Raa Pre-release Event: Pawan Kalyan To Be Chief Guest? Will He Share The Stage With Chiranjeevi?

    Sye Raa, featuring Chiranjeevi in the lead, is arguably one of the biggest and most ambitious Telugu movies of 2019. The magnum opus, directed by talented filmmaker Surender Reddy, has already created a fair deal of buzz on social media, which suggests that the film has the potential to strike gold at the box office. Now, here is some big news for 'Mega Fans'. The buzz is that Pawan Kalyan might be the chief guest for the Sye Raa pre-release event, likely to be held on September 15, 2019. In other words, 'Power Star' and Tollywood's resident 'Gang Leader' might be seen sharing the stage pretty soon.

    Pawan Kalyan and Chiranjeevi hold each other in high regard despite their political differences. In fact, the Gabbar Singh hero even did a voice-over for the Telugu trailer of Sye Raa, which grabbed plenty of attention. As such, seeing the two together is bound to be a feast for all and sundry.

    Coming back to Sye Raa, it is a historical drama that revolves around the exploits of a 'forgotten' freedom fighter while highlighting an unknown side of the British rule. The movie features Nayanthara and 'Milky Beauty' Tamannaah as the leading ladies opposite Chiranjeevi. Actors Sudeep, Vijay Sethupathi, Niharika, Jagapathi Babu, Amitabh Bachchan and Ravi Kishan too are a part of Sye Raa.

    Sye Raa, produced by 'Mega Power Star' Ram Charan, is slated to arrive in theatres on Gandhi Jayanti (October 2, 2019).

    Read more about: sye raa pawan kalyan chiranjeevi
