Sye Raa Pre-release Event Postponed To September 22, 2019?

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is the upcoming release of Megastar Chiranjeevi and the audience is awaiting the day of the pre-release event, which is expected to be a grand affair. Earlier, reports had come up that Sye Raa pre-release event will happen on September 18, 2019, but now, if some reports that are doing the rounds are to go by, the pre-release event has been postponed to Sunday (September 22, 2019).

According to reports, the team is planning to postpone the event due to some unavoidable circumstances. It is being said that the weather forecast of September 18, 2019, is one of the reasons for the team to take such a decision. Speculations are rife that there will be heavy rains on September 18, 2019, and hence, it would be difficult to conduct the event in an open stadium. However, the makers of Sye Raa are yet to come up with an official announcement regarding this. The grapevine suggests that the team would officially announce the postponement of the pre-release event.

According to reports, team Sye Raa is planning to conduct the event at LB Stadium. Earlier, rumours were doing the rounds that the pre-release event will be graced by as many as five top celebrities. KT Rama Rao, SS Rajamouli, Pawan Kalyan, VV Vinayak and Koratala Siva are expected to preside over the function. Let us wait for the official announcement to get a clear picture regarding this.

Meanwhile, it is also being said that the makers will be unveiling the trailer of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy during the pre-release event. Earlier, the team had unveiled two teasers and a making video, all of which attained wide-spread reception on online circuits.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has been directed by Surender Reddy and along with Chiranjeevi, the film also features Nayanthara, Amitabh Bachchan, Vijay Sethupathi, Sudeep, Tamannaah, etc., in important roles.