English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Sye Raa Pre-release Event Postponed To September 22, 2019?

    By
    |

    Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is the upcoming release of Megastar Chiranjeevi and the audience is awaiting the day of the pre-release event, which is expected to be a grand affair. Earlier, reports had come up that Sye Raa pre-release event will happen on September 18, 2019, but now, if some reports that are doing the rounds are to go by, the pre-release event has been postponed to Sunday (September 22, 2019).

    Sye Raa Pre-release Event To Be Postponed To Another Date?

    According to reports, the team is planning to postpone the event due to some unavoidable circumstances. It is being said that the weather forecast of September 18, 2019, is one of the reasons for the team to take such a decision. Speculations are rife that there will be heavy rains on September 18, 2019, and hence, it would be difficult to conduct the event in an open stadium. However, the makers of Sye Raa are yet to come up with an official announcement regarding this. The grapevine suggests that the team would officially announce the postponement of the pre-release event.

    According to reports, team Sye Raa is planning to conduct the event at LB Stadium. Earlier, rumours were doing the rounds that the pre-release event will be graced by as many as five top celebrities. KT Rama Rao, SS Rajamouli, Pawan Kalyan, VV Vinayak and Koratala Siva are expected to preside over the function. Let us wait for the official announcement to get a clear picture regarding this.

    Meanwhile, it is also being said that the makers will be unveiling the trailer of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy during the pre-release event. Earlier, the team had unveiled two teasers and a making video, all of which attained wide-spread reception on online circuits.

    Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has been directed by Surender Reddy and along with Chiranjeevi, the film also features Nayanthara, Amitabh Bachchan, Vijay Sethupathi, Sudeep, Tamannaah, etc., in important roles.

    More SYE RAA NARASIMHA REDDY News

    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue