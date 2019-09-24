Sye Raa Promotions: Ram Charan Collaborates With Prabhas To Connect With The Hindi Audience?

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, directed by noted filmmaker Surender Reddy, is arguably one of the most ambitious Telugu movies of the year. The magnum opus features Tollywood hero Chiranjeevi in a powerful avatar, which has grabbed a great deal of attention. Now, here is a major update about Sye Raa. According to reports, Prabhas is set to help producer Ram Charan promote the eagerly awaited movie in the Hindi belt.

Prabhas, who became a pan-India star with the Baahubali series, was recently in Saaho, directed by young director Sujeeth. The action-thriller became a smash hit in the Hindi market despite receiving negative reviews, proving that 'Darling' is a synonym for success. Given his stature, many feel that his association with Sye Raa might improve its prospects 'up North'.

In case, you did not know, Sye Raa is a period film that revolves around a 'forgotten' hero while highlighting the dark side of the British rule. Nayanthara and 'Milky Beauty' Tamannaah are paired opposite Chiranjeevi in the movie, and this has piqued the curiosity. Some time ago, Tollywood's favourite 'Abhinetri' had revealed that she wore some highly expensive costumes while working on Sye Raa, which made it a memorable experience for her.

"I'm shooting for a film called Sye Raa and we are pretty much wearing very extensive lehengas, extensive Indian couture, some designed by Chiranjeevi's daughter and some by Anju Modi. Those are probably the most expensive outfits I have worn ever," (sic) Tamannaah had told a website.

Actors Sudeep, Jagapathi Babu, Niharika, Amitabh Bachchan, Vijay Sethupathi and Ravi Kishan too are a part of Sye Raa.

Sye Raa is slated to hit screens in five languages (Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam) on October 2, which makes it a crucial release for all concerned.

So, are you looking forward to Sye Raa? Will it set the box office on fire? Tell us in the space below.