Sye Raa Release Date Is Out; Chiranjeevi Starrer Bags Big Record With Theatrical Rights!
Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is a film that is no lesser than any of the big Indian movie scheduled to hit the theatres later this year. The Chiranjeevi starrer, which is a historical movie, is sure to take Telugu cinema to the next level. Megastar fans have been waiting for this movie eagerly, which is capable of shattering existing box office records. Now, certain reports have come regarding the release date of the film as well as the pre-release business. Read to know the details about this.
Save The Date
A lot of rumours had come up regarding the exact release date of the movie. If the latest reports are anything to go by, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy's makers have confirmed October 2, 2019, as the precise date on which the movie will hit screens.
Official Announcement
However, the team is yet to make an official announcement regarding the release date. Reportedly, the makers are expected to come up with an update on August 15 or on the special occasion of Chiranjeevi's birthday (August 21).
The Saaho Connect
The latest reports also reveal that Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy will have an interesting connect with Saaho. Reportedly, UV Creations, the producers of Saaho, has bagged the Telugu and overseas theatrical rights for the film.
A New Record
Meanwhile, it seems like UV Creations has bagged the rights for a huge sum. Reports suggest that the banner has bought the rights for a whopping Rs 125 crore. With this, Sye Raa has attained a non-Baahubali record for the highest-ever theatrical rights in Telugu states and the US combined together.
Interestingly, the much-awaited trailer of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy will be releasing on August 15, 2019. Reportedly, the makers are planning to unveil the trailer during SIIMA 2019. Sye Raa, directed by Surinder Reddy also features Amitabh Bachchan, Vijay Sethupathi, Sudeep, Nayanthara, Tamannaah etc., in important roles.