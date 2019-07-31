Sye Raa Release Date Is Out; Chiranjeevi Starrer Bags Big Record With Theatrical Rights!

Save The Date

A lot of rumours had come up regarding the exact release date of the movie. If the latest reports are anything to go by, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy's makers have confirmed October 2, 2019, as the precise date on which the movie will hit screens.

Official Announcement

However, the team is yet to make an official announcement regarding the release date. Reportedly, the makers are expected to come up with an update on August 15 or on the special occasion of Chiranjeevi's birthday (August 21).

The Saaho Connect

The latest reports also reveal that Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy will have an interesting connect with Saaho. Reportedly, UV Creations, the producers of Saaho, has bagged the Telugu and overseas theatrical rights for the film.

A New Record

Meanwhile, it seems like UV Creations has bagged the rights for a huge sum. Reports suggest that the banner has bought the rights for a whopping Rs 125 crore. With this, Sye Raa has attained a non-Baahubali record for the highest-ever theatrical rights in Telugu states and the US combined together.