Sye Raa Sets A Big Record; Digital And Satellite Rights Sold To Zee TV For A Huge Sum?

While Sye Raa is gearing up for a grand release on October 2, reports that have been doing the rounds reveal that the Chiranjeevi starrer is doing some stunning pre-release business. If some reports that have been doing the rounds are anything to by, the digital and satellite rights of Sye Raa have been sold for a huge sum. If reports are to be believed, Zee TV has acquired both the digital as well as the satellite rights and that too for a whopping sum of Rs 125 crore.

Earlier, there were rumours that Amazon Prime had bagged the digital rights for this film but now, new reports that have come up, give an altogether new picture with Zee TV stepping into the scene. It is being said that the rights for all the different language versions of the film have been sold.

Meanwhile, reports also claim that by doing such a stunning business, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has set a record among South Indian movies as far as satellite and digital rights are concerned. No recent South Indian movie has done such staggering business. However, the team hasn't come up with any official confirmation regarding the same.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is a highly awaited movie that ranks among the biggest Indian films of the year so far. It is a prestigious movie of Telugu cinema, which is sure to get a pan-Indian appeal. Upon its big release in theatres, the movie is expected to shatter many more big records. Along with Chiranjeevi, the historical movie also features Amitabh Bachchan, Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Sudeep and a host of other popular actors in important roles.

Directed by Surender Reddy, Sye Raa will be releasing in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada languages besides Telugu.