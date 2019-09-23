Sye Raa: Noted Critic Slams Chiranjeevi's Movie, Says It Does Not Mean Serious Business

Subhash K Jha Roasts Sye Raa

In his scathing piece, published in the National Herald, Subhash K Jha claimed that Sye Raa does not 'mean serious business', and slammed the makers for the unnecessary dependence on 'oomph' and style. He also claimed that the 'gora log' does not sound convincing as their dubbing has a Hyderabadi feel to it.

His Exact Words

"I am not sure of where the British baddies in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy come from. But their accents seem suspiciously Hyderabadi. Maybe after the foreign actors shot, the producers ran out of budget and got locals to dub."

Some Positives

Subhash K Jha, however, praised Chiranjeevi's on-screen daredevilry, and said 'Megastar' seems to 'have fun with his part'. He also liked Amitabh Bachchan's terrific voice-over in the Sye Raa Hindi trailer.

"To his credit, Chiranjeevi seems to have fun with his part. He reminds me more of Robin Hood than Mangal Pandey which is not a bad thing in a film that reduces the pitfalls of colonization to a revenge formula," wrote Subhash K Jha.

Bad News For Team Sye Raa?

Sye Raa, directed by Surender Reddy, is slated to get a wide release in the Hindi belt, which makes it a crucial affair for Chiranjeevi. The makers have high expectations from the Hindi-dubbed version, which means that Subhash K Jha's shocking remarks might give them sleepless nights.

About Sye Raa

Sye Raa, shot against an impressive budget, revolves around the courageous acts of a 'forgotten' freedom fighter while highlighting an unknown side of the British rule. Tamannaah and Nayanthara are paired opposite Chiranjeevi in the movie. Sye Raa will arrive in theatres in five languages (Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada) on October 2.