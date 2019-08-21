Sye Raa Teaser 24 Hours Statistics: Fails To Beat Saaho & Maharshi!

Sye Raa's teaser that hit the online circuits yesterday (August 20, 2019) has impressed the audiences. However, the teaser has failed it to make it to the top spot as far as the 24 hours statistics are concerned. Sye Raa's teaser has failed to beat the record previously set by Saaho and Maharshi's teasers, which are at the first and the second spots respectively in the top 5 list.

Reportedly, Sye Raa teaser has managed to fetch around 5.9 M views in 24 hours and the teaser is at the seventh spot in the list of the top 10 most viewed Telugu movie teasers in 24 hours. What is even more surprising is the fact that Sye Raa's new teaser has failed to overtake the 24 hours view count of Sye Raa's first teaser, which had released in 2018. The first teaser had fetched around 7.2 M views and is at the fourth spot in the top 10 list.

Meanwhile, Saaho's teaser, which got around 12.9 M views is at the first spot in the list of top 10 Telugu teasers with maximum views in 24 hours. Maharshi's teaser, which fetched around 11.2 M was at the first spot till the arrival of Saaho's teaser.

Most Viewed Telugu Teasers In 24 Hours.



1. Saaho - 12.9M

2. Maharshi - 11.2M

3. BAN - 8.67M

4. #SyeRaaTeaser (2018) - 7.2M

5. VVR - 6.7M

6. Agnyaathavaasi - 5.9M

7. #SyeRaaTeaser (2019) - 5.9M

8. ASVR - 5.8M

9. Rangasthalam - 5.6M — Parota (@THEPAROTA) August 21, 2019

Meanwhile, Sye Raa's teaser has fetched around 15.5 M views when all the different language versions are considered. The Kannada version's teaser got around 3.2 M views in 24 hours and at the same time, the Hindi teaser received around 4.4 M views. Meanwhile, the Malayalam version has clocked in around 1.1 M views. On the other hand, Saaho's teaser had got above 40 M views within 24 hours, which again is a record.

#SyeRaaTeaser Views and Likes(All Languages)



Telugu -> 5.9M views, 352K likes

Kannada -> 3.2M views, 150K likes

Hindi -> 4.5M views, 128K likes

Malayalam ->1.1M views, 69K likes

Tamil -> 833K views, 61K likes



Total --> 15.5M+ views, 760K+ likes#SyeRaaNarasimhaReddy — T2BLive.COM® (@t2blive) August 21, 2019

Nevertheless, Sye Raa teaser has won praises from all quarters. The teaser has further increased the expectations on this film, which would be hitting the theatres in October. The movie will be making a simultaneous release in all the languages.