English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Sye Raa Teaser 24 Hours Statistics: Fails To Beat Saaho & Maharshi!

    By
    |

    Sye Raa's teaser that hit the online circuits yesterday (August 20, 2019) has impressed the audiences. However, the teaser has failed it to make it to the top spot as far as the 24 hours statistics are concerned. Sye Raa's teaser has failed to beat the record previously set by Saaho and Maharshi's teasers, which are at the first and the second spots respectively in the top 5 list.

    Sye Raa Teaser 24 Hours Statistics

    Reportedly, Sye Raa teaser has managed to fetch around 5.9 M views in 24 hours and the teaser is at the seventh spot in the list of the top 10 most viewed Telugu movie teasers in 24 hours. What is even more surprising is the fact that Sye Raa's new teaser has failed to overtake the 24 hours view count of Sye Raa's first teaser, which had released in 2018. The first teaser had fetched around 7.2 M views and is at the fourth spot in the top 10 list.

    Meanwhile, Saaho's teaser, which got around 12.9 M views is at the first spot in the list of top 10 Telugu teasers with maximum views in 24 hours. Maharshi's teaser, which fetched around 11.2 M was at the first spot till the arrival of Saaho's teaser.

    Meanwhile, Sye Raa's teaser has fetched around 15.5 M views when all the different language versions are considered. The Kannada version's teaser got around 3.2 M views in 24 hours and at the same time, the Hindi teaser received around 4.4 M views. Meanwhile, the Malayalam version has clocked in around 1.1 M views. On the other hand, Saaho's teaser had got above 40 M views within 24 hours, which again is a record.

    Nevertheless, Sye Raa teaser has won praises from all quarters. The teaser has further increased the expectations on this film, which would be hitting the theatres in October. The movie will be making a simultaneous release in all the languages.

    More SYE RAA News

    Read more about: sye raa saaho chiranjeevi
    Story first published: Wednesday, August 21, 2019, 17:03 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 21, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue