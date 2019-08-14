English
    Sye Raa Teaser Update: Pawan Kalyan Gives Voice-over For Chiranjeevi's 'Birthday Gift'

    The eagerly-awaited Sye Raa teaser is all set to be released on August 21, 2019, a day before Chiranjeevi's birthday (August 22, 2019). Needless to say, this has created a fair deal of buzz amongst movie buffs and proved that Chiru is the undisputed 'Megastar' of Tollywood. Now, here is a big update for 'Mega' fans. According to reports, Pawan Kalyan has given voice-over for the Sye Raa teaser, which might up its recall value big time.

    The buzz is that the Sye Raa teaser is going to be high on patriotism, featuring Chiranjeevi in an intense new avatar. As a lot of time has been spent on its look and feel, it might prove to be a visual delight as well. One can also expect the teaser's background music to be quite soulful.

    Sye Raa Teaser Update: Pawan Kalyan Gives Voice-over For Chiranjeevis Birthday Gift

    Sye Raa, directed by talented filmmaker Surender Reddy, is a period-drama and revolves around the exploits of a freedom fighter. Nayanthara and Tamannaah are the leading ladies of this ambitious movie. Actors Vijay Sethupathi, Sudeep, Amitabh Bachchan and Ravi Kishan too are a part of Sye Raa. It is slated to hit screens on October 2, 2019.

    Interestingly, Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan hold each other in high regard. However, there have been rumours of the two being on bad terms due to political differences. Many feel that by supporting Sye Raa, the 'Power Star' has indirectly proved that all is well in the family.

    Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi has already finalised his next project. After wrapping up Sye Raa, the Gang Leader actor will be teaming up with Koratala Siva for Chiru 152. The film is likely to feature him in the role of a Naxalite. The buzz is that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be paired opposite Chiranjeevi in the eagerly-awaited movie.

    So, are you looking forward to the Sye Raa teaser? Comments, please!

    Read more about: sye raa chiranjeevi
