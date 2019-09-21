Sye Raa Title Song Lyrical Video To Be Out Tomorrow At 9 PM

Sye Raa, featuring 'Megastar' Chiranjeevi in the lead role, is arguably one of the most eagerly awaited movies of the year. The magnum opus, helmed by talented filmmaker Surender Reddy, has created a decent amount of buzz amongst cine goers despite virtually no promotions, which is a healthy development. Now, here is some big news about Sye Raa. In an exciting development, the lyrical video of the titular song will be released on Sunday (September 22, 2019) at 9 PM and this has created a great deal of buzz amongst movie buffs.

The Sye Raa title song is likely to highlight freedom fighter Narasimha Reddy's larger-than-life personality while talking about his deeds. The number will most probably have a grand feel to it. The buzz is that producer Ram Charan has gone out of his way to ensure that the Sye Raa soundtrack is extra-ordinary. As such, fans have high expectations from the songs.

Sye Raa, shot against a grand budget, revolves around a 'forgotten' freedom fighter, showcasing how he waged a war against the British. It also touches upon the importance of 'unity in diversity'. The film features Nayanthara and Tamannaah as the leading ladies opposite Chiru, which has grabbed a great deal of attention.

'Makkal Selvan' Vijay Sethupathi, Sudeep, 'Shahenshah' Amitabh Bachchan, Niharika, Kick 2 baddie Ravi Kishan and Jagapathi Babu too are a part of Sye Raa.

A while ago, Ram Charan had said that he produced Sye Raa to fulfil Chiranjeevi's dream of starring in a historical movie.

"We made this film with a good intent and I think is a perfect gift to my dad. Producing a Pan-Indian film of this magnitude is a difficult job and I'm glad we made it with passion and respect," Ram Charan had said.

Sye Raa is slated to arrive in theatres on October 2.