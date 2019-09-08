Sye Raa Trailer First Review: A Mega Feast For Chiranjeevi Fans

Sye Raa Trailer First Review

As per industry insiders, Sye Raa trailer features plenty of stunning visuals and highlights the main reasons behind Narasimha Reddy's revolt against the British. The 4-minute-long video has a patriotic feel, which might help it click with a pan-India audience.

Trailer To Be Released On September 15?

The grapevine suggests that the Sye Raa pre-release event will be held on September 15, 2019 in Kurnool with Pawan Kalyan serving as the chief guest. Many feel that the theatrical trailer will be released during the grand function. One is likely to get clarity about this in the days to come.

Chiranjeevi’s Dream Project

Sye Raa, shot against an impressive budget, is Chiranjeevi's dream project and marks his return to the big screen after a hiatus. Some time ago, the Sneham Kosam star had said that he wanted to make the film nearly 10 years ago but could not due to budget constraints.

"It was lying with the story since most of the decade, because of the budget constraint I couldn't make this movie. Now Charan, Surinder Reddy came forward to make this movie at one point of another level. My dream came true," (sic) said Chiranjeevi.

About Sye Raa

Sye Raa revolves around the exploits of a ‘forgotten' hero and highlights the dark side the British rule. Tamannaah and Nayanthara are paired opposite Chiranjeevi in the magnum opus. Sye Raa will hit screens in five languages (Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi) and this makes it an important release for all concerned.