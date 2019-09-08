English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Sye Raa Trailer First Review: A Mega Feast For Chiranjeevi Fans

    By
    |

    Chiranjeevi, the resident 'Megastar' of Telugu cinema, will soon be seen in the eagerly awaited Sye Raa, slated to hit screens on October 2, 2019. The film, directed by Kick 2 director Surender Reddy, has grabbed plenty of attention due to its terrific teaser and star-studded cast. Now, here is some big news for 'Mega fans'. According to reports, a rough edit of the Sye Raa trailer was recently screened for some industry insiders and it managed to make an impact.

    Sye Raa Trailer First Review

    Sye Raa Trailer First Review

    As per industry insiders, Sye Raa trailer features plenty of stunning visuals and highlights the main reasons behind Narasimha Reddy's revolt against the British. The 4-minute-long video has a patriotic feel, which might help it click with a pan-India audience.

    Trailer To Be Released On September 15?

    Trailer To Be Released On September 15?

    The grapevine suggests that the Sye Raa pre-release event will be held on September 15, 2019 in Kurnool with Pawan Kalyan serving as the chief guest. Many feel that the theatrical trailer will be released during the grand function. One is likely to get clarity about this in the days to come.

    Chiranjeevi’s Dream Project

    Chiranjeevi’s Dream Project

    Sye Raa, shot against an impressive budget, is Chiranjeevi's dream project and marks his return to the big screen after a hiatus. Some time ago, the Sneham Kosam star had said that he wanted to make the film nearly 10 years ago but could not due to budget constraints.

    "It was lying with the story since most of the decade, because of the budget constraint I couldn't make this movie. Now Charan, Surinder Reddy came forward to make this movie at one point of another level. My dream came true," (sic) said Chiranjeevi.

    About Sye Raa

    About Sye Raa

    Sye Raa revolves around the exploits of a ‘forgotten' hero and highlights the dark side the British rule. Tamannaah and Nayanthara are paired opposite Chiranjeevi in the magnum opus. Sye Raa will hit screens in five languages (Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi) and this makes it an important release for all concerned.

    More SYE RAA News

    Read more about: sye raa chiranjeevi
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue