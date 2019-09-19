Sye Raa Trailer Statistics: Fails To Beat 2 Major Records!

24 Hours Views

The Telugu version of Sye Raa's trailer has had a good reception and if the reports doing the rounds on Twitter are anything to go by, the trailer has fetched around 6.2 Million YouTube views within 24 hours.

Fails To Enter The Top 5 Slot

Well, Sye Raa's trailer has failed to beat enter the list of top 5 most viewed Telugu trailers in 24 hours. This list is led by Baahubali 2, which fetched over 21 M views. Saaho is at the second spot with 12.32 M views. Meanwhile, Maharshi is at the third spot with over 7.31 Million views. At present, Sye Raa's trailer is at the seventh spot.

Number Of Likes

As mentioned above, Sye Raa's trailer has received an extremely good reception from all over. The number of likes that it has received underlines that fact further. The trailer has managed to fetched above 341K likes within 24 hours.

Enters The Top 5 List

While Sye Raa's trailer couldn't emerge as the most liked trailer within 24 hours, it has managed to enter the top 5 list beating the likes of Agnyaathavaasi and Aravinda Sametha. However, Sye Raa trailer failed to beat Saaho trailer's record to grab the second spot. At present, Sye Raa trailer is at the third spot behind Baahubali 2 and Saaho.